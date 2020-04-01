Kempinski Hotels Grants Bonus Nights to Loyalty Program Members

At a time when travel is becoming ever more restricted, Kempinski Hotels is helping Kempinski Discovery members who are or have been affected by recently implemented travel regulations. In case of an interrupted stay, members of Kempinski Hotel’s loyalty program will not only be recognized for the nights effectively stayed, but also the nights they had to cut short during that trip.

“Our loyal guests are very important to us and in these difficult times we want to prove our guest’s loyalty is highly valued in a meaningful way” says Amanda Elder, CEO and member of the management board at Kempinski Hotels.

The Kempinski Discovery Loyalty Program offers guests exclusive benefits in their room as well as the opportunity to immerse themselves into the local culture. One highlighted feature of the program is the Local Experience Awards, which allow guests to explore the uniqueness of each destination by partaking in “money-can’t-buy-experiences.” The Kempinski Discovery Loyalty Program also offers enhanced benefits in all partner brands of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) network.

Kempinski Hotels is a major shareholder of the GHA and a founding member of the world’s largest network of independent hotel brands, which brings together more than 35 brands with over 570 hotels in 85 countries. GHA’s loyalty program, Discovery, provides 17 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel.

For more information, visit www.discoveryloyalty.com.

