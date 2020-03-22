Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel Closes Through April 27

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel in South Lake Tahoe is closing through April 27, 2020 in response to the shelter-in-place mandate by El Dorado County Public Health and California Governor Gavin Newsom’s “stay at home” directive.

"We must do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and recognizing the seriousness of what California is facing made this a necessary decision,” said Bill Cottrill, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel’s General Manager, in a written statement.

The nine-story hotel has 400 rooms, a restaurant and bar, and 10,000 square-feet of meeting space. Each hotel reservation includes a two-room suite, full breakfast buffet and nightly happy hour.

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel is situated at the base of Heavenly Ski Resort with access to gaming, dining, ice-skating, golf, shopping, hiking, biking, entertainment and lake activities. It is part of Premier Hotel Collection, which includes four international properties and two U.S. properties: Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel and the Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel.

In other coronavirus news, Vail Resorts is closing all of its North American resorts and retail for the entire 2019-20 winter ski season, which includes Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe. The company says they will consider reopening the resort in late April or early May, depending on the state of the epidemic.

To cancel reservations, guests can visit https://www.tahoeresorthotel.com/, call reservations at 866-387-5423 or contact their travel agency.

