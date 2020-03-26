Los Cabos Resorts Receive Four of Eight Golf Digest Awards

Four resorts in Los Cabos, known as the "Golf Capital of Latin America," are the recipients of a "2020 Editors Choice Award" from Golf Digest for "Best Golf Resorts in The Americas."

The publication’s Editors’ Choice Awards, now in its fifth year, annually honor “the best of the best” and offer a “complete guide to the golf lifestyle,” highlighting top products, services and resorts around the world. In the "Destinations & Accommodations" sector, editors look at more than just golf, determining which resorts offer the best vacation experiences. In the ‘Best Golf Resorts in Mexico and Central America’ bracket, Los Cabos claimed four of the eight spots.

Resorts and private clubs were eligible for this award. The winners are as follows:

Cabo del Sol:

Hotel: The resort is anchored by a hacienda-style clubhous. Its open-air verandas and terraces offer ocean and fairway views. On-site hotels include Sheraton Grand Los Cabos Hacienda del Mar ; and the all-inclusive Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos .

; and the all-inclusive . Course: A 36-hole facility renamed the Cove Club relaunched last year with several new holes, recrafted bunkers, a new landscape scheme and enhanced playing surfaces.

Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas:

Hotel: 834-acre resort and residential community set in rolling desert foothills adjacent to the Pacific Ocean.

Course: It was designed by Greg Norman, known for his "least-disturbance" design approach which, in this case, translated to a low-profile, links-style layout with ocean views from every hole.

One&Only Palmilla:

Hotel: This property, continuously revamped, is set on a rocky promontory that juts into the Sea of Cortes.

Course: Palmilla’s Mountain and Arroyo nines, according to Los Cabos, was the first course in the hemisphere to partake of the region’s mountain, desert and ocean ecosystem. It routs around boulder-strewn arroyos and cactus-covered foothills.

Quivira Golf Club:

T his multi-themed layout begins at sea level, moves up the face of a mountain, eases around granite cliffs, zigzags through sloping dunes, and meanders across rolling desert foothills. Los Cabos says it offers more oceanfront exposure than any other course in the region.

For more information, visit https://visitloscabos.travel/

