Major U.S. Resorts Close on Coronavirus Recommendations

by
Adam Leposa
Two voting sessions were held Tuesday, May 22, and 99 according to the union 99 percent of its 25,000 participants voted in favor of the strike.
The MGM Grand Las Vegas is among the resorts temporarily suspending operations.

New recommendations against large-scale gatherings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic are resorts and event venues to suspend operations across the United States

On Sunday the CDC issued a recommendation that, for the next eight weeks, organizers of events cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more within the United States. Monday morning, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut banned these events outright, while many major resorts in areas across the country began to close temporarily. 

Resorts and Casinos

In New York City, restaurants, bars and cafes will be limited to take-out and delivery service only as of Tuesday, March 17. Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues are all closed. Additionally, Broadway performances have been suspended, many of the city’s museums and attractions have been closed, and professional sporting events have been cancelled. 

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

MGM Resorts International is suspending operations at all of its Las Vegas properties. Casino operations will close Monday, March 16, with hotel operations to follow. The move affects the MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Excalibur, Luxor, Monte Carlo, Vdara, Aria, Bellagio, New York – New York, Circus Circus and Gold Strike

MGM has also shut down the MGM National Harbor in Maryland; the Encore Boston Harbor; and the Empire City Casino in New York. 

Similarly, Wynn Resorts reports that it will close Wynn Las Vegas and Encore as of Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. Wynn said it expects the closure to last two weeks, although it will continue to evaluate the situation. 

Ski Resorts

Vail Resorts has suspended operations at all of its North American mountain resorts and retail stores through Sunday, March 22, to assess the situation and evaluate its approach for the rest of the season “if we believe it is advisable or feasible to reopen.”

In Colorado, the Governor has issued an executive order suspending the operation of all ski resorts. In addition to Vail’s resorts in the state, the move affects the following:

  • Arapahoe Basin
  • Aspen Highlands 
  • Aspen Mountain
  • Buttermilk
  • Cooper
  • Copper Mountain 
  • Echo Mountain
  • Eldora
  • Granby Ranch
  • Hesperus
  • Howelsen Hill
  • Kendall Mountain
  • Loveland
  • Monarch Mountain 
  • Powderhorn 
  • Purgatory
  • Silverton
  • Snowmass 
  • Steamboat 
  • Sunlight
  • Telluride
  • Winter Park 
  • Wolf Creek

The suspension is in effect “until further notice.”

Related Stories

Alaska Cruise Season Takes a Hit With Canadian Port Ban

Big Cruise Lines "Pause" U.S. Cruises; RCL Stops All Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Suspends Global Cruising

Feedback From Host, Franchise & Consortia Groups on Cruise Sales

Read more on:
Government Regulations Local Events Hotel Information Ski Resorts Coronavirus Continental United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Things to Do in New York New Jersey Connecticut New York City Broadway Las Vegas MGM Resorts Wynn Las Vegas Wynn Resorts Vail Resorts Colorado

Suggested Articles:

Europe

UK Coronavirus Lockdown Plans: What the Strategy Means for You

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised against mass gatherings, sporting events and nights at the pub. Here's the latest.

by Tony Diver, by Gareth Davies
Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
Caribbean

Puerto Rico to Enforce Curfew Through End Of March

Puerto Rico has put an island-wide curfew in place as a preventative measure to avoid mass spread of coronavirus throughout the island.

by Matt Turner
Transportation

Austrian Airlines to Suspend Flight Operations

Citing entry restrictions over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the airline said that its last flight for the time being will land March 19.

by Adam Leposa