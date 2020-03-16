Major U.S. Resorts Close on Coronavirus Recommendations

New recommendations against large-scale gatherings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic are resorts and event venues to suspend operations across the United States.

On Sunday the CDC issued a recommendation that, for the next eight weeks, organizers of events cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more within the United States. Monday morning, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut banned these events outright, while many major resorts in areas across the country began to close temporarily.

Resorts and Casinos

In New York City, restaurants, bars and cafes will be limited to take-out and delivery service only as of Tuesday, March 17. Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues are all closed. Additionally, Broadway performances have been suspended, many of the city’s museums and attractions have been closed, and professional sporting events have been cancelled.

MGM Resorts International is suspending operations at all of its Las Vegas properties. Casino operations will close Monday, March 16, with hotel operations to follow. The move affects the MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Excalibur, Luxor, Monte Carlo, Vdara, Aria, Bellagio, New York – New York, Circus Circus and Gold Strike.

MGM has also shut down the MGM National Harbor in Maryland; the Encore Boston Harbor; and the Empire City Casino in New York.

Similarly, Wynn Resorts reports that it will close Wynn Las Vegas and Encore as of Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. Wynn said it expects the closure to last two weeks, although it will continue to evaluate the situation.

Ski Resorts

Vail Resorts has suspended operations at all of its North American mountain resorts and retail stores through Sunday, March 22, to assess the situation and evaluate its approach for the rest of the season “if we believe it is advisable or feasible to reopen.”

In Colorado, the Governor has issued an executive order suspending the operation of all ski resorts. In addition to Vail’s resorts in the state, the move affects the following:

Arapahoe Basin

Aspen Highlands

Aspen Mountain

Buttermilk

Cooper

Copper Mountain

Echo Mountain

Eldora

Granby Ranch

Hesperus

Howelsen Hill

Kendall Mountain

Loveland

Monarch Mountain

Powderhorn

Purgatory

Silverton

Snowmass

Steamboat

Sunlight

Telluride

Winter Park

Wolf Creek

The suspension is in effect “until further notice.”

