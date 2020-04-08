Marriott Updates Cancellation Policy, Bonvoy Status Expiration

In a statement on Wednesday, Marriott International president and CEO Arne M. Sorenson provided update on the company’s room cancellation policy and Marriott Bonvoy status and points expiration dates.

For guests with existing reservations for any future arrival date, including reservations with pre-paid rates that are typically more restrictive, Marriott will allow full changes or cancellation without a charge up to 24 hours prior to arrival, as long as the change or cancellation is made by June 30, 2020. Note that any changes to existing reservations will be subject to availability and any rate differences.

For guests making new reservations for any future arrival date, including reservations with pre-paid rates, between March 13 and June 30, 2020, Marriott will allow the reservation to be changed or cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before your scheduled arrival date.

As for Marriott Bonvoy members, the status you earned in 2019 will be extended to February 2022. Additionally, the expiration of points will be paused until February 2021; at that time, your points will only expire if your account has been inactive for at least 24 months. Sorenson says Marriott will “monitor and evolve” the program requirements as necessary as more time unfolds.

Good to know: Marriott has committed to provide $10 million worth of hotel stays for healthcare professionals leading the fight against COVID-19 in the U.S. The initiative, called Rooms for Responders, will provide free rooms in areas most affected, like New York City, New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and Newark. Marriott is working in collaboration with the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Nurses Association to match doctors and nurses with accommodations at participating hotels.

In a separate effort to support frontline healthcare workers, Marriott International joined with a number of its hotel owners and franchisee partners to launch the Community Caregiver Program. This initiative, available in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America, provides significantly discounted rates for first responders and healthcare professionals who want to book rooms at hotels in close proximity to the hospitals where they’re working.

