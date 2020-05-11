Mexico’s Velas Resorts Donates 20,000 Face Masks

Mexico’s Velas Resorts and sister company VHealthy, a Mexican provider of certified medical equipment, announced they are joining forces in the fight against COVID-19 (coronavirus) by donating 20,000 face masks. Made of three layers of high-quality filters, according to Velas Resorts, the masks will be provided to the following hospitals and organizations in Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Riviera Maya:

Hospital General San Pancho – Riviera Nayarit

– Riviera Nayarit Hospital Regional de Puerto Vallarta – Jalisco

– Asociación de Hoteles y Marina – Los Cabos, Baja California Sur

– Los Cabos, Baja California Sur Hospital General de Playa del Carmen – Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo

Part of Grupo Velas, VHealthy is dedicated to providing certified medical technology in Mexico. VHealthy says it has the largest stock of professional products in the health sector and has shipping services nationwide.

Velas Resorts properties include Grand Velas Los Cabos, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit and Grand Velas Riviera Maya. In Puerto Vallarta, Casa Velas is a boutique adults-only hotel and beach club located on the Marina Vallarta Golf Course, and Velas Vallarta is a family-friendly all suites resort and spa located on Banderas Bay. Mar del Cabo, a boutique hotel on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, opened in December 2018 as its only European Plan offering. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, operates the company with brother Juan Vela, vice president of Velas Resorts.

For more information on Velas Resorts, visit www.velasresorts.com.

