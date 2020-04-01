Nature Eco Residences Santorini Set to Open in May

by
Matt Turner

Located on a cliffside of Santorini, Nature Eco Residences Santorini is set to open in early May. Here, near the ancient city of Akrotiri, the 15-suite hotel is awash with vintage deco items, earth tones and handmade furniture. Guests can expect a “kitchen concept” of regional cuisine, a pool perched on the edge of a cliff and a social outdoor center, which will feature wellness programming.

Inside, the design is typical of Santorini with a soft color palette and natural fabrics to create bright and minimal spaces. Rooms range from 323 to 646 square feet, all with either sea or volcano views, and some with balconies, terraces or private outdoor jacuzzis. The 646-square-foot Infinity Residence is built within the rock, resembling a cave-like house and features a bedroom, bathroom, private outdoor Jacuzzi and panoramic island views.

Central, an outdoor community-based area, will host yoga, meditation and conversations around wellbeing. Chef Yiannis Liokas has created a menu of sophisticated Greek cuisine, highlighting the region’s ingredients. Those looking to explore will find a daytrip to the caldera islets or a visit to the excavations at Akrotiri, where one of the most important prehistoric settlements of the Aegean was discovered.

About the location: An advanced civilization preserved in volcanic ash, Akrotiri is a must-see. Santorini itself is famous for its caldera views, Assyrtico wines and volcanic beaches. In addition to offering one the luxury of privacy and easeful living, the hotel can arrange for sailing, wine tasting, vineyard tours, horseback riding, water sport activities and more.

Nature Eco Residences Santorini is the sister property to Coco-Mat Eco Residences Serifos and is a member of Design Hotels.

