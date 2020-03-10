Nominations Open for the Coolest Hotel Pool in the World

It's almost March Madness time! We're collecting submissions for our annual March Madness-themed Coolest Hotel Pool contest, in which we pit 64 hotel pools against each other in a bracket-style competition.

If you represent any hotel pools you’d like to nominate for inclusion, please send a hi-res photo of the pool, along with a brief description of what makes it “cool,” by the end of the day Thursday, March 12. Please note that the contest is limited to hotels that are already open.

Please email submissions to Online Managing Editor Adam Leposa at [email protected].