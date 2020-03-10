Nominations Open for the Coolest Hotel Pool in the World

by
Staff
TRS Yucatan Hotel
The TRS Yucatan was the winner of last year's contest.

It's almost March Madness time! We're collecting submissions for our annual March Madness-themed Coolest Hotel Pool contest, in which we pit 64 hotel pools against each other in a bracket-style competition. 

If you represent any hotel pools you’d like to nominate for inclusion, please send a hi-res photo of the pool, along with a brief description of what makes it “cool,” by the end of the day Thursday, March 12. Please note that the contest is limited to hotels that are already open. 

Please email submissions to Online Managing Editor Adam Leposa at [email protected]

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.
Read more on:
Hotel Information March Madness

Suggested Articles:

Cruises

3 Infected at Company That Greets Florida Cruise Passengers

Anyone who recently traveled through Port Everglades should isolate themselves for 14 days if they start experiencing symptoms, health officials say.

by Freida Frisaro
Washington, D.C. National Capitol Building
Your Business

ASTA Testifies to Congress on Coronavirus Impact on Advisors

Jay Ellenby, president of Safe Harbors Business Travel and the chair of ASTA’s board of directors from 2016 to 2018, shared findings from a survey.

by Adam Leposa
American Airlines
Transportation

American Reduces Flights in South America Due to Coronavirus

American Airlines just announced global capacity cuts due to falling demand during the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s what the airline has planned.

by Adam Leposa