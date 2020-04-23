Norway’s Hotel Union Øye Reopens Doors

by
Matt Turner
62ºNORD,

With the Norwegian government relaxing some of the country’s lockdown restrictions, hospitality brand 62ºNORD has reopened the doors to the Hotel Union Øye on Thursday, April 23. During its closure, the hotel has undergone a refurbishment, which has seen the renovation of the two Junior SuitesKaren Blixen and King Kaakon—and the two drawing rooms. 

Located in the small, remote village of Øye by the Norangsfjord, the family-owned hotel has just 27 rooms. It has also taken measures to ensure the utmost safety for its guests and staff, making adaptations to service to ensure elements of social distancing can be put into practice. Popular activities in nature include hikes, bike rides, picnics and. 

Founded by Norwegian couple Knut and Line Flakk, 62ºNORD is an experiential travel company located in the Northwest coast of Norway. The Flakks customize all aspects of an itinerary, with a team of local guides and experts; excursion options include hikes, world-class skiing, helicopter adventures, deep sea fishing, wildlife safaris and destination dining. In addition, 62ºNORD’s privately owned collection of restaurants and boutique accommodation located in and around the region, will further enhance the guest experience, drawing on the distinct Art Nouveau and traditional Norwegian architecture, fresh coastal cuisine and Viking heritage.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

While Travel Agent continues to cover the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, we will also be posting the latest travel developments and reports, so that way you can stay up to date and ready to roll once we're give the "all clear" to travel again. 

Visit www.unionoye.no.

Related Stories

Has Sweden Just Created Europe's Most Convenient Ski Resort?

Copenhagen's Most Romantic Hotels

Marriott International Elevates Cleanliness Standards

Hurtigruten to Convert Three Ships to Hybrid Expedition Vessels

Read more on:
Hotel Information Hiking Ski Resorts Adventure Travel Norway Travel Europe Scandinavia Hotel Union Øye 62ºNORD

Suggested Articles:

Airline
Transportation

FlyersRight: Airlines Must Adopt Health and Safety Guidelines

FlyersRights.org recommends all member airlines enforce new guidelines, including maintaining social distancing, wearing N-95 masks and more.

by Matt Turner
Hotels

Room Mate Hotels Implements COVID-Free Protocol

Room Mate Hotels has updated its health and safety protocols, which will be rolled out at all 13 hotels during and beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

by Matt Turner
Cancel
Your Business

Stats: Travelers to Push Off Travel for Several More Months

MMGY research shows that travel intent during the upcoming six months continues to decline, with 31 percent of respondents planning a leisure trip.

by Matt Turner