Norway’s Hotel Union Øye Reopens Doors

With the Norwegian government relaxing some of the country’s lockdown restrictions, hospitality brand 62ºNORD has reopened the doors to the Hotel Union Øye on Thursday, April 23. During its closure, the hotel has undergone a refurbishment, which has seen the renovation of the two Junior Suites—Karen Blixen and King Kaakon—and the two drawing rooms.

Located in the small, remote village of Øye by the Norangsfjord, the family-owned hotel has just 27 rooms. It has also taken measures to ensure the utmost safety for its guests and staff, making adaptations to service to ensure elements of social distancing can be put into practice. Popular activities in nature include hikes, bike rides, picnics and.

Founded by Norwegian couple Knut and Line Flakk, 62ºNORD is an experiential travel company located in the Northwest coast of Norway. The Flakks customize all aspects of an itinerary, with a team of local guides and experts; excursion options include hikes, world-class skiing, helicopter adventures, deep sea fishing, wildlife safaris and destination dining. In addition, 62ºNORD’s privately owned collection of restaurants and boutique accommodation located in and around the region, will further enhance the guest experience, drawing on the distinct Art Nouveau and traditional Norwegian architecture, fresh coastal cuisine and Viking heritage.

While Travel Agent continues to cover the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, we will also be posting the latest travel developments and reports, so that way you can stay up to date and ready to roll once we're give the "all clear" to travel again.

Visit www.unionoye.no.

