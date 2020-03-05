Now Open: Gran Hotel Bristol in Havana

The all-new Gran Hotel Bristol is now open in Cuba. Located between Old Havana (La Habana Vieja) and Central Havana (Centro Habana) with views of the National Capitol Building (El Capitolio), Gran Hotel Bristol is within walking distance of many top sites. In the 162 accommodations, guests will find bright accents, clean lines and contemporary furnishings, as well as a flat-screen TV, an individual control panel and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Good to know: Gran Hotel Bristol is operated by Kempinski Hotels, becoming the brand’s second in the city following Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana.

Four dining experiences offering a range of cuisines and entertainment are available. For casual fare with impressive National Capitol Building views, El Capitolio restaurant serves breakfast and dinner in a stylish and bright dining room, as well as al fresco on the rooftop terrace. El Diamante restaurant and bar has panoramic views of Old Havana, serving Latin tapas and light snacks throughout the day. In the evenings, a live DJ will accompany cocktail hour. Pasos Perdidos lobby bar is open throughout the day, serving a choice of daily continental or traditional Cuban breakfast. A lunch menu highlight is a healthy poke bowl made with locally sourced ingredients. Global cuisine is available at La Muralla Club, which will open its doors in late March. The menu will include a wide selection of traditional and creative burgers, chicken wings and more complemented by a variety of beers and cocktails. Entertainment at night will be headlined by a live jazz band.

Much like the first Kempinski, the rooftop pool is destined to be one of the most iconic spots in Havana. Here, guests can enjoy a swim with panoramic views over the city, including the golden dome of El Capitolio. The hotel gym is equipped with the latest fitness equipment. Adjacent to the gym is a salon that offers a variety of hair and nail services, with dedicated stations for ladies and gents.

The events room is designed for intimate meetings and creative presentations. The flexible space can accommodate up to 12 people and has a large LCD screen.

Thierry Brinté will serve as general manager; he previously spent six years with Accor.

Visit www.granhotelbristol.com

