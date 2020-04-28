Palladium Hotel Group Launches Television Channel

Palladium Hotel Group is joining the world of virtual travel with the launch of Palladium TV, a new television channel with exclusive programming to inspire travelers and enable them to continue to explore while they are at home. This project, which was initially intended for the televisions of the group’s 48 hotels, is now being made available online, completely free of charge and accessible in English from any device via Palladium Hotel Group’s corporate YouTube channel and on the Palladium TV website.

Available for the next three months, Palladium TV will have a variety of content focusing on life both inside and outside its hotels in the destinations where the group has properties. Through this launch, Palladium Hotel Group aims to accompany viewers in these times of staying at home and, in turn, bring them the experiences that the hotel group offers without having to leave their sofa.

Iñaky Bau, corporate marketing director of Palladium Hotel Group explains: “What we want to achieve with Palladium TV is the provision of quality content that enables viewers to be inspired about their next holiday, experience unique wellbeing and leisure opportunities and learn a little bit more about the destinations where we have properties, including some of the unique experiences we offer within our portfolio and stories from different people, places and cultures.”

From August onwards, this new television channel will be available at the group’s 48 hotels across six countries. The Palladium TV channel will be available directly on the television sets in every hotel room, and also through a link on the Wi-Fi portal that works within the hotel venues. The new television channel will have a diverse content offering, suitable for all ages, plus those that travel as families, solo travelers, groups of friends or couples.

Programs examples include “Palladium Globe Trotters," in which experts showcase the corners, beaches and landscapes of Palladium Hotel Group’s most iconic destinations, and "Documentary Series," which will narrate the culture and history of these places through various documentaries with themes such as social responsibility, the environment, and local cultural themes such as mythology and folklore.

Younger audiences will also have their space on Palladium TV through "Palladium Kids" and "Palladium Teens." Both programs will offer stories narrated by children about the services and facilities for little ones. In addition, guests can get to know the people who have been working for the company for several years in “Our Cast”, which tells the personal and professional stories of the Palladium Hotel Group team.

Palladium TV will have a total of eight different programs. There will even be a section for discussion in a social gathering format, where several guests will comment on everything they have seen and experienced while staying at the group's hotels.

Content will be available with live scheduled programming and on-demand.

Visit www.palladiumhotelgroup.com.

