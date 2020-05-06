Palladium Hotel Group Unveils New Healthy and Safety Protocols

Palladium Hotel Group has shared its new health and safety protocols based off the instructions and recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the expert authorities of the six countries in which the company operates.

Among the new measures, Palladium will be:

Reinforcing the cleaning and disinfection work of every one of the hotel spaces, including guestrooms, communal areas, meeting and event spaces and staff work areas, in addition to transport vehicles, objects of common use and those that arrive from the outside, such as luggage

Adding hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the properties and within rooms

Performing temperature checks with infrared thermometers for employees, suppliers and guests, especially in the entrance areas and closed spaces, such as restaurants, the gym, spa and children’s area

Requiring the use of masks, gloves and disposable paper items for staff from different departments—and these items will also be available in guestrooms

Prioritizing single-use products to minimize contact and establish protection systems at receptions and counters

Expanding the medical services

The hotels will require that all on property are maintaining social distancing (of at least six and a half feet). Distancing will be monitored, especially in areas where there may be a greater concentration of people, as in the pool, beach areas, restaurants and more.

Additionally, Palladium will encourage the use of reservations for different services like dining, the gym, children’s areas and water area. Restaurants will still have drink service at tables, a la carte service and personalized show cooking. A “strengthened” room service will be available as an alternative.

Hotels will also use an “ozone and mist disinfection system,” allowing them to purify the air. Palladium will also be encouraging online check-in and checkout. The group is also studying the possibility of incorporating allergen-free purified rooms to improve the wellbeing of guests.

