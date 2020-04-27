Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh Opens New Spa

Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh, a beachfront resort located on Vietnam’s south-central coast, has opened its new spa. Much like the hotel itself, the spa’s architecture and interiors have been designed to reflect the local Vietnamese fishing culture from the bay.

On the outside, the spa’s modern design blends into the hotel’s terrain and seaside location, while the seashell-shaped treatment rooms connect to the spa’s central post-treatment and relaxation area through a covered corridor. These pods are inspired by the famous Vietnamese traditional basket boats, also used by the fishermen from Cam Ranh Bay. Inside, the interior palette is a mix of blue, silver, sea green and white. Metal mesh reminiscent of fishing nets dons the ceiling while soft lighting and glass lanterns and candles welcome guests to this quiet retreat.

The Spa at Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh’s tailor-made spa menu is based around the concept of “Getaway, recharge and revive.” Treatments use marine-based products, such as seaweed and pearl powder. Facilities will include a floral steam room and Himalaya salt chamber.

Peter Tichy serves as general manager of Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh. The property has 292 rooms and 36 pool villas, all with ocean views, plus an executive lounge, and five food and beverage outlets, including the popular Blu Lobster, plus conference facilities for up to 450 delegates. The hotel is a 10 minutes’ drive from Cam Ranh International Airport and opened in December 2019.

While Travel Agent continues to cover the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, we will also be posting the latest travel developments and reports, so that way you can stay up to date and ready to roll once we're give the "all clear" to travel again.

