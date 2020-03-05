Royalton Grenada Is Now Open

The all-inclusive Royalton Grenada has officially opened its doors on Grenada’s Magazine Beach in the island’s southeast near its airport.

Amenities at the 269-room resort include 24-hour room service, complimentary non-motorized water sports, free high-speed Wi-Fi resort-wide, a spa and more. Each suite is equipped with rain showers, two-person soaker tubs and handcrafted DreamBed mattresses.

The family-friendly property has five dining concepts, including Gourmet Marche, an international buffet; Grazie Trattoria, an Italian restaurant; Taj Indian Cuisine; Ma Maison, serving French cuisine; and, making its concept debut, Caffe Lounge. There are also six bars and lounges: a lobby bar, Mix Martini, Dips Pool Bar, Chill Pool Bar, Nibbles and Sands Beach Bar, as well as two Diamond Club options (a lounge and a pool bar).

There’s also The Royal Spa with a wide range of treatments. Guests can expect a variety of facials, body treatments and massages, as well as a beauty center with manicure, pedicure, waxing, make-up and hairstyling services and a hydrotherapy circuit.

Royalton is currently offering a "Cut the Ribbon with Us" introductory savings, which includes 70 percent off a five-night stay, plus $600 in resort credits.

In January, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) announced that 2019 was a record-setting year for the destination (also including Carriacou and Petite Martinique). Stayover visitor arrivals, which are considered the most valuable visitor in terms of on-island spend, accounted for 162,902, a 1 percent increase over 2018’s bumper growth (10 percent) of 160,970 arrivals. With openings like the Royalton, the GTA is expecting big things for 2020.

Visit www.royaltonresorts.com.

