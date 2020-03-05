Royalton Grenada Is Now Open

by
Matt Turner
Royalton Grenada

The all-inclusive Royalton Grenada has officially opened its doors on Grenada’s Magazine Beach in the island’s southeast near its airport.

Amenities at the 269-room resort include 24-hour room service, complimentary non-motorized water sports, free high-speed Wi-Fi resort-wide, a spa and more. Each suite is equipped with rain showers, two-person soaker tubs and handcrafted DreamBed mattresses.

The family-friendly property has five dining concepts, including Gourmet Marche, an international buffet; Grazie Trattoria, an Italian restaurant; Taj Indian Cuisine; Ma Maison, serving French cuisine; and, making its concept debut, Caffe Lounge. There are also six bars and lounges: a lobby bar, Mix Martini, Dips Pool Bar, Chill Pool Bar, Nibbles and Sands Beach Bar, as well as two Diamond Club options (a lounge and a pool bar).

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

There’s also The Royal Spa with a wide range of treatments. Guests can expect a variety of facials, body treatments and massages, as well as a beauty center with manicure, pedicure, waxing, make-up and hairstyling services and a hydrotherapy circuit.

Royalton is currently offering a "Cut the Ribbon with Us" introductory savings, which includes 70 percent off a five-night stay, plus $600 in resort credits.

In January, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) announced that 2019 was a record-setting year for the destination (also including Carriacou and Petite Martinique). Stayover visitor arrivals, which are considered the most valuable visitor in terms of on-island spend, accounted for 162,902, a 1 percent increase over 2018’s bumper growth (10 percent) of 160,970 arrivals. With openings like the Royalton, the GTA is expecting big things for 2020.

Visit www.royaltonresorts.com.

Related Stories

In Memoriam: Sir Royston Hopkin, Owner of Spice Island Grenada

The Most Romantic Hotels in Grenada

Now Open: Gran Hotel Bristol in Habana

Royal Caribbean Cruises Unveils Details on Grand Bahama Project

Read more on:
All Inclusive Resorts Hotel Information Beach Resorts Royalton Resorts Royalton Grenada Travel to Grenada Grenada Tourism Authority Caribbean

Suggested Articles:

Adam Goldstein
People

Adam Goldstein Steps Down at Royal Caribbean

Goldstein remains the global chair of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). More here.

by Adam Leposa
Europe

AP PHOTOS: Venice a Shell of Itself as Tourists Flee Virus

Venice in the time of coronavirus is a shell of itself, with empty piazzas, shuttered basilicas and gondoliers idling their days away. Read more here.

by Francisco Seco, by Nicole Winfield
Cruises

AmaWaterways to Launch New Ship on Nile

Called the AmaDahlia, the new ship will begin operating in September 2021. Here’s what guests can expect.

by Adam Leposa