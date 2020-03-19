Royalton Updates Booking Policy

by
Matt Turner
Royalton Negril, Jamaica, will open in the spring with 407 waterfront rooms.
Royalton Negril

Royalton Luxury Resorts has updated its booking policies as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Guests traveling to any Royalton Luxury Resorts properties can reschedule their trip with no penalty if communicated 48 hours before the original check-in. Different rate conditions might be applied according to the new travel period selected. Also, Royalton’s flexible cancelation policy allows guests unable to travel to the destination to cancel their existing reservation with no penalties 48 hours before check-in. For those guests who booked their accommodations through a travel agent or tour operator, please contact them directly to help assist with your booking.

The company adds it is “diligently monitoring the situation in each of our destinations” and is implementing the Centre for Disease Control’s recommendations at its properties.

Effective March 17, 2020, Royalton has been relocating guests staying at Royalton Punta Cana and Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana to Royalton Bavaro with a room upgrade based on availability.

Royalton has 16 properties in Antigua, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Lucia and Cancun, Mexico.

For more information, visit https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton.

Read more on:
All Inclusive Resorts Hotel Information Safety While Traveling Royalton Resorts Caribbean Mexico Coronavirus

