“Sandals State of Mind” Brings Caribbean Into Your Home

With travel plans on hold and guests unable to travel for their vacations, Sandals Resorts is helping bring a taste of the Caribbean to households across the world. The new social-led campaign, #SandalsStateOfMind and #BeachesStateOfMind, aims to bring all aspects of an all-inclusive vacation to guests through a series of short videos across social media.

From favorite cocktail recipes to tips on how couples can spice up their romance in quarantine, from learning how to make a Sandals-style bubble bath at home to using Caribbean-inspired recipes to create your own five-star dinner, to a Sandals play list and more, Sandals’ hope is to transport readers into a #SandalsStateofMind from the safety of their homes.

For those with little ones, the #BeachesStateofMind campaign provides great at-home activities for kids, including towel monkey making tutorial, at-home picnics, mocktail recipes, fruit sushi tutorials and more.

Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Sandals Resorts founder and chairman, said on his Instagram, “While you're focused on staying safe at home, we're here to help you find ways to indulge in some relaxation and romance at home."

In addition, Sandals is looking to host a series of virtual events for Sandals Reunion Week, which normally takes place in April. Every year, Sandals Select members (loyalty guests) are invited to come together at Sandals Resorts throughout the Caribbean to celebrate their continued loyalty and the friendships they have made with other guests. One is held at Sandals Resorts and one at Beaches Resorts each year. This week includes games and activities that can all be done via the members own social media account, including things like Bingo, scavenger hunts, crafts and more.

