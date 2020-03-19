Sandals Updates Rebooking Policies Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Although it says, “Our resorts remain among the safest and most enjoyable locations to visit in the world right now,” Sandals Resorts has updated its rebooking policy amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For bookings scheduled to travel between now and April 30, 2020 only, Sandals is allowing complete name changes without penalties for the original date and resort of travel. This means you can change all the names on the booking with new names without penalties. Please refer to Airline Carrier policies for flight changes/cancellations as these may vary.

Bookings traveling within the above date frame will be allowed to reschedule their trip up to 12 months out from their original travel dates and Sandals will protect the original rate in same category and resort. Please note, Christmas and New Year black-out dates apply.

Confirmed prizewinner bookings traveling within the above time frame can revise to travel within six-month from original travel dates (based on availability). Prizewinners certificates that have not been redeemed and are expiring by April 30 can be extended for travel for an additional six months from expiration date.

Sandals also reports that it has zero cases at its resorts in Antigua, the Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Lucia and Turks and Caicos.

Good to know: Beaches Resorts by Sandals is following the same policy.

Visit www.sandals.com

