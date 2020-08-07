St. Lucia’s Boucan by Hotel Chocolat Rebrands as Rabot Eco-Escape

Rabot Eco-Escape will be reopening/making its official debut on September 1. The St. Lucia hotel, formerly the Boucan by Hotel Chocolat, underwent some branding changes ahead of its reopening from a temporary closure as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

What can guests expect?

Set 1,000 feet above the Caribbean, with views of the Pitons, Rabot Eco-Escape has an open-air restaurant, bar, spa and 14 luxury eco-lodges. As cacao growers, Hotel Chocolat uses every part of their cacao harvests in the Rabot Restaurant and Cacao Bar—from the lychee-like pulp to the nutty, buttery nibs, nothing goes to waste. Serving contemporary dishes influenced by the West Indies and Britain, roasted cacao beans are used as a subtle spice and garnish in main dishes, as well as the focal point of desserts.

Elsewhere, cacao is used for wellness treatments at the estate’s open-air rejuvenation area. Tip: Cacao Massages use fresh ingredients that are gathered each morning—banana leaves, peppermint leaves and cacao nibs. Note, however, that spa treatments will only be available in-room for the time being.

For guests looking for a more immersive chocolate-themed experience, they can begin with a walk through the cacao farm craft their very own chocolate bar. Guests will learn about the stages of making your own chocolate, from fermenting and sun-drying the cacao to grinding, mixing and more (with plenty of tasting in between).

As for health and safety protocols, all staff, suppliers and security teams have been fully trained in new safety procedures, provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) and access to regular health checks. Rabot Eco-Escape asks that guests present a negative COVID-19 test at check-in, taken seven days or fewer before travel to St. Lucia, wear a mask while on the estate and practice regular handwashing. In addition, thorough housekeeping and deep cleaning will be carried out throughout the property; oft-touched amenities and surfaces (such as handrails and counters) will be sanitized every hour at minimum using recognized disinfectants. Sanitizer stations will also be on-hand for everybody’s use.

