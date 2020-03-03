Twelve New Resorts to Open in Riviera Nayarit Through 2025

The Riviera Nayarit is about to become home to a number of new resorts, including some from major luxury brands.

This May, Conrad Hotels & Resorts is planning to open the 325-room Conrad Punta de Mita in Litibu, set within the same private development as the 18-hole, Greg Norman-designed Litibu Golf Course. Marking Hilton’s first Conrad-branded resort property in Mexico, the newbuild resort will have three pools – one just for adults, an activity pool and a kid-friendly pool – and four restaurants and three bars, including a mezcal and tequila barrel tasting room. An expansive spa and 54,000 square feet of event space are also planned.

In June, the 145-room One&Only Mandarina will make its debut. One of Virtuoso’s recent picks for the hottest hotel openings of the year, the beachfront resort will consist of a series of standalone villas and treehouses, each with its own private pool. There will also be a beach club, wellness programming and dining venues running the gamut from seasonal garden-to-plate dining at The Plateau to The Point, which will serve up creative Mexican dishes in a dramatic clifftop location.

Looking ahead to next year, March 2021 will see the launch of Auberge Resorts Collection’s 59-suite Susurros del Corazon in Punta de Mita. Set on a bluff overlooking Banderas Bay, the centerpiece of the resort will be three scallop-shaped pools in a terrace down to the beach, as well as a spa tucked among the resort’s gardens.

2021 will also see the launch of Costa Canuva CIP, a nearly $2 billion luxury development project that will ultimately be home to five new resorts. The first property, opening in 2021, will be the Ritz-Carlton Reserve Riviera Nayarit, which will have 110 rooms, suites and private villas with ocean views, as well as three restaurants, a bar, event rooms, two pools, a spa and shops.

That year AMResorts will open a pair of new properties in Punta de Mita: the 415-room Dreams Punta de Mita Resort & Spa and the 200-room Secrets Punta de Mita Resort & Spa. Iberostar will also open a 300-room resort under its Iberostar Grand brand in Litibu.

In 2022, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts will open the 130-room Rosewood Mandarina. With a design drawing inspiration from the local, pre-historic Huichol and Cora cultures, the property will also be home to three restaurants and bars, including a specialty restaurant, sunset bar, a pool grill, and beach bar, as well as three pools, a fitness center and spa with 10 treatment rooms, and event space.

In 2023, Fairmont will open its first property in the region, in Costa Canuva. It will have a golf course designed by Lorena Ochoa and Greg Norman.

2023 will also see the launch of the NIA resort complex from Marriott International, representing the hotel company’s new foray into the all-inclusive space. The complex will eventually house four resorts, with 2023 seeing the opening of the first two, a 240-room property from Ritz-Carlton and a 400-room Westin. A 300-room Autograph Collection resort and a 500-room Marriott Hotels property will follow in 2025.

