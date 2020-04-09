Two AMResorts in Punta Cana to Undergo Brand Exchange

During the temporary closures as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, AMResorts it will further renovate Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana and Now Larimar Punta Cana, in addition to swapping their brands.

In fall 2019, these resorts completed a renovation valued in excess of $30 million but they will now receive an additional $10 million in renovations to undergo a brand exchange. Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana is to be located at the resort currently named Now Larimar Punta Cana and, vice versa, Now Larimar Punta Cana will be located at the resort currently branded Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana.

This will be completed in two phases: In Phase I, Now Larimar Punta Cana will reopen as Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana on June 1. This resort will have a new lobby, fully renovated rooms, updated and expanded restaurants, additional pools, and a new Preferred Club section overlooking the ocean. For Phase II, Now Larimar Punta Cana, the previous Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana, will reopen June 30. By August 31, the hotel will receive a new lobby, swimming pool, Explorer’s Club and Core Zone Teens Club, as well as a Coco Café and wedding gazebo

In the Interim period, the main lobby will be set up at an alternate location and a temporary Explorer’s Club and Core Zone Teens Club will be set up in the garden section of Now Larimar Punta Cana.

