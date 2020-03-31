Vik Retreats is Hosting Online Yoga Classes

Vik Retreats in José Ignacio, Uruguay is offering a series of virtual yoga classes for those at home. Lead by Isabella Channing, owner of The Shack Yoga and Wellness at Bahia Vik, a studio attended by both locals and visitors alike, classes are 9 a.m. EST on @theshackyoga Instagram live.

The first class, conducted on Friday, March 20th at 10:00 AM EST was a Vinyasa flow class that focused on drawing inward to support physical health and to foster mental and emotional serenity.

The Shack Yoga and Wellness at Bahia Vik located just steps away from Bahia Vik, is a new wellness and spa experience. Alex and Carrie Vik collaborated with Isabella Channing to bring the concept to fruition. Shack Yoga and Wellness at Bahia Vik, conceived as a refuge of well-being, includes a yoga studio, fitness center, personal training, one-off retreats and workshops, a spa, steam and sauna facilities, and a cold-pressed juice and tea bar. The spa’s team of therapists offer a range of personalized treatments and therapies. Visitors will experience an array of fitness classes such as yoga, Pilates, dance, meditation, and more.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Vik Retreats is comprised of Estancia Vik José Ignacio, Playa Vik José Ignacio, and Bahia Vik José Ignacio in Uruguay, and Vik Chile, Puro Vik and the Winery at VIK in Millahue, Chile, as well Galleria Vik Milano in Italy.

Classes are saved to Instagram highlights for future use.

Related Stories

At-Home Activities From Velas Resorts

Hilton Launches Hilton Garden Inn Monterrey Obispado In Mexico

Hilton To Open Its First Hotel In El Salvador

Stats: Americans Will Change Travel Habits After Coronavirus