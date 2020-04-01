Hotels: Not Closed, But in a "Pre-Opening Phase?"

Six Family Coppola Hideaway luxury resorts in Belize, Guatemala, Italy and Argentina—Blancaneaux Lodge, Coral Caye, La Lancha. Palazzo Margherita and Jardin Escondido—have closed as a result of COVID-19. But there's a catch: they're not "closed;" they're in a “pre-opening phase.”

“It’s not a time to idle here - more of a moment to take a deep, reflective breath and plan and inspire and collaborate,” said Christine Gaudenzi, director of sales & marketing for The Family Coppola Hideaways in a written statement. “This time allows us to work together on our strategies to open better than ever.”

The Family Coppola Hideaway resorts by Francis Ford Coppola are reinterpreting its COVID-19 related closures because of the work that's being done. Right now, the company is working on a business plan, guest experiences, pricing, packages and cultural offerings to appeal to guests and partners in a pre-opening phase.

In spite of the hotel closures, cruise suspensions and border closing, several travel and hospitality industry companies remain hopeful. Just under two weeks ago, Carnival lit up all its North American and Australian vessels with a message: “We Will Be Back.” MMGY Global CEO Clayton Reid, in a self-published article on Linkedin, gives an optimistic prognosis, saying travel recovery will happen "sooner than expected."

For more information, visit https://www.thefamilycoppolahideaways.com/

