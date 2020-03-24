At-Home Activities From Velas Resorts

Because of the coronavirus epidemic, many people across the world are quarantined at home, waiting for the situation to subside. To alleviate boredom, and to help keep everyone productive, Velas Resorts in Mexico has created an online program filled with activities for all ages.
The company is offering various forms of content here magazine.velasresorts.com and on social media, including magic, arts & crafts and massage lessons. For the amateur chef, Velas Resorts is offering recipes concocted by more than 20 of the resort's chefs; some of which include ingredients available in most home pantries. Followers can also request what they’d like to learn.
New activities, tips and workshops will be shared daily from now until the beginning of May. Here is an overview of what you'll see:
For the Family:
- Coloring and Activities Book
- Mexican Toy Workshops
- Arts & Crafts
- Making Dreamcatchers
In the Kitchen:
- What’s in Your Pantry? - Send in What You Have in Your Cupboard and Resort Chefs will Create Recipe
- Quick Recipes to do at home
- Kids Cooking Lessons
- Unique Cocktail and Margarita Recipes to Make at Home*
Wellness:
- Mandala coloring book
- Kids Yoga
- DIY body scrubs
- Kids Relaxation
- Feet Reflexology
- Make Your Own Mandalas With your Kids
- Back and Shoulder Massage
And More:
- Creating a Serene Environment
- Hotel-Style Bed-Making
- Discover Velas’ Flora & Fauna
For more information, visit magazine.velasresorts.com or social media.
Related Stories
All Sandals, Beaches Resorts To Close Until May 15
Study: Accurate, Timely Info Will Help Travel Recover From COVID-19
Travel Industry Leaders Convene On COVID-19 Relief
London Lockdown: Are Shops Closed, Is The Tube Running And Can I Leave The House?