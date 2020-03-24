At-Home Activities From Velas Resorts

Because of the coronavirus epidemic, many people across the world are quarantined at home, waiting for the situation to subside. To alleviate boredom, and to help keep everyone productive, Velas Resorts in Mexico has created an online program filled with activities for all ages.

The company is offering various forms of content here magazine.velasresorts.com and on social media, including magic, arts & crafts and massage lessons. For the amateur chef, Velas Resorts is offering recipes concocted by more than 20 of the resort's chefs; some of which include ingredients available in most home pantries. Followers can also request what they’d like to learn.

New activities, tips and workshops will be shared daily from now until the beginning of May. Here is an overview of what you'll see:

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

For the Family:

Coloring and Activities Book

Mexican Toy Workshops

Arts & Crafts

Making Dreamcatchers

In the Kitchen:

What’s in Your Pantry? - Send in What You Have in Your Cupboard and Resort Chefs will Create Recipe

Quick Recipes to do at home

Kids Cooking Lessons

Unique Cocktail and Margarita Recipes to Make at Home*

Wellness:

Mandala coloring book

Kids Yoga

DIY body scrubs

Kids Relaxation

Feet Reflexology

Make Your Own Mandalas With your Kids

Back and Shoulder Massage

And More:

Creating a Serene Environment

Hotel-Style Bed-Making

Discover Velas’ Flora & Fauna

For more information, visit magazine.velasresorts.com or social media.

Related Stories

All Sandals, Beaches Resorts To Close Until May 15

Study: Accurate, Timely Info Will Help Travel Recover From COVID-19

Travel Industry Leaders Convene On COVID-19 Relief

London Lockdown: Are Shops Closed, Is The Tube Running And Can I Leave The House?