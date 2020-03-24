At-Home Activities From Velas Resorts

by
Benedict Carrizzo
Social media

Because of the coronavirus epidemic, many people across the world are quarantined at home, waiting for the situation to subside. To alleviate boredom, and to help keep everyone productive, Velas Resorts in Mexico has created an online program filled with activities for all ages. 

The company is offering various forms of content here magazine.velasresorts.com and on social media, including magic, arts & crafts and massage lessons. For the amateur chef, Velas Resorts is offering recipes concocted by more than 20 of the resort's chefs; some of which include ingredients available in most home pantries. Followers can also request what they’d like to learn.

New activities, tips and workshops will be shared daily from now until the beginning of May. Here is an overview of what you'll see: 

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

For the Family:

  • Coloring and Activities Book
  • Mexican Toy Workshops
  • Arts & Crafts
  • Making Dreamcatchers

In the Kitchen:

  • What’s in Your Pantry? - Send in What You Have in Your Cupboard and Resort Chefs will Create Recipe
  • Quick Recipes to do at home
  • Kids Cooking Lessons
  • Unique Cocktail and Margarita Recipes to Make at Home* 

Wellness:

  • Mandala coloring book
  • Kids Yoga
  • DIY body scrubs
  • Kids Relaxation
  • Feet Reflexology
  • Make Your Own Mandalas With your Kids
  • Back and Shoulder Massage

And More:

  • Creating a Serene Environment
  • Hotel-Style Bed-Making
  • Discover Velas’ Flora & Fauna

For more information, visit magazine.velasresorts.com or social media. 

Related Stories 

All Sandals, Beaches Resorts To Close Until May 15

Study: Accurate, Timely Info Will Help Travel Recover From COVID-19

Travel Industry Leaders Convene On COVID-19 Relief

London Lockdown: Are Shops Closed, Is The Tube Running And Can I Leave The House?

Read more on:
Travel News Travel Companies Social Media Velas Resorts Mexico Coronavirus

Suggested Articles:

coronavirus
Destinations

Ministry of Health Announces First Coronavirus Case in Belize

The patient arrived at the private health facility with symptoms on Friday, March 20. See more.

by Benedict Carrizzo
South America

Imagen de Chile Debuts App for Virtual Exploring

The Chile 360º app lets people discover the Torres del Paine, Atacama Desert, Easter Island and other attractions from their own home. Check it out.

by Matt Turner
Mexico

Mexico Calls for Halt to Business That Puts People in Street

Work that requires people to travel between home and work sites or be in public spaces must stop, Mexico announced. Here's what it means.

by Christoper Sherman