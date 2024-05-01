Peloton to Offer Video Content, Equipment at All Hyatt Properties

Hyatt Hotels has announced a partnership with Peloton. As a result of this collaboration, World of Hyatt members can earn points when they use Peloton equipment at Hyatt properties in countries where Peloton currently operates. The collaboration is set to outfit more than 800 Hyatt properties with Peloton equipment and provide access to Peloton classes on guestroom TVs at nearly 400 properties for guests and members this year. World of Hyatt will provide more information to members on how they can earn under this collaboration.

Per Hyatt’s booking data, travelers are placing a higher emphasis on health and well-being amenities when planning their vacations. The new collaboration focuses on encouraging Hyatt guests and Peloton Members to focus on their well-being on the go—whether through a ride to their favorite music tracks in the hotel’s fitness center or a wind-down stretch from their guestroom at participating hotels.

Peloton Bikes will be deployed at each Hyatt hotel in markets where Peloton already operates, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Austria and Australia. Select Hyatt luxury and lifestyle hotels in U.S. markets will also offer the Peloton Row. In the future, the collaboration may bring the Peloton experience to Hyatt hotels in other markets.

Beyond access to equipment in hotel or resort gyms, the Hyatt and Peloton collaboration will offer well-being benefits to guests, Peloton Members, World of Hyatt members, customers and colleagues. These include:

Rewards – Stay tuned for when Hyatt and Peloton will kick off the integration to give World of Hyatt members the ability to earn points for qualifying Peloton Bike or Peloton Row workouts completed at a participating Hyatt hotel. World of Hyatt members can also receive an extended 60-day free app trial (new Peloton Members only), and offers on Peloton equipment and private World of Hyatt member events

In-room fitness – Under the planned integration, guests at nearly 400 participating hotels can enjoy a set of non-equipment-based Peloton classes, from stretch routines to bodyweight workouts, on in-room TVs

More work, more play – Participating Hyatt hotels will have access to a set of non-equipment-based Peloton classes that will be available to corporate meeting and conference attendees

Care for colleagues – As Hyatt continues to evolve and grow its holistic well-being offerings, the benefits will extend to many Hyatt colleagues in qualifying countries who will receive Peloton App One offers and Peloton hardware discounts

To further expand access to Peloton’s classes for mind and body, Peloton for Business provides customizable well-being offers for commercial needs. For Hyatt, the full-service Peloton B2B fitness and wellness offering includes a range of equipment and content-based solutions.

For more information, visit www.hyatt.com.

