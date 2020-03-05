Adam Goldstein Steps Down at Royal Caribbean

Adam Goldstein has stepped down at Royal Caribbean. The move was effective Monday, March 2.

Goldstein had been with Royal Caribbean since 1988. He served as president and then as president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International from 2005 until 2014. From 2014 to 2018 he served as president and chief operating officer of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and as vice chairman, his most recent position, from 2018 to 2020.

“Every step of the way, our company was growing, strengthening and becoming more successful – and the parallels between Adam’s achievements and the company’s are no accident,” Royal Caribbean said in a written statement on Goldstein’s departure. “Adam will always be family to us and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Goldstein was named one of Travel Agent’s Most Innovative People in Cruise Travel in 2019 for his role in encouraging travel advisors to educate themselves and explain the cruise industry’s environmental and sustainability programs. He was also named one of Advertising Age’s Marketing 100 in 1998.

Goldstein remains the global chair of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), a position to which he was elected in 2019, with a term to last through the end of 2020. He also, along with his wife and son, created a program called Countywide Concussion Care (CCC) that has partnered with the University of Miami’s Sports Medicine Clinic to provide baseline testing and post-concussion treatment for athletes in all of the public high schools in Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties.

