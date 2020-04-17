Azamara President And CEO Larry Pimentel Resigns

Azamara president and CEO Larry Pimentel resigned on Wednesday. His resignation came among the announcement that Azamara parent company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), according to Reuters, laid off or furloughed 26 percent of its workforce in the U.S.—that number equates to about 1,300 of its 5,000-plus employees.

Pimentel determined it was the right time to step down from the brand amid discussions regarding how to best help the cruise line bear the brunt of cutbacks, RCL Chairman and CEO Richard Fain said in a company memo and reported by Seatrade Cruise News.

Before joining Azamara in January 2010, Pimentel was president, CEO and co-owner of SeaDream Yacht Club from 2001 to 2009. He served as president and CEO of Cunard Line and Seabourn Cruise Line from 1992 to 2001, and was president and CEO of Classic Hawaii, a tour operating company, from 1983 to 1992.

Among his other accomplishments, awards and recognition, Pimentel was the recipient of the Leader in Luxury Award by Travel Agent magazine in 2004.

"Larry is a true industry icon whose shoes can never be filled by anyone else. I applaud his leadership and sacrifice during these difficult times,” Vicky Garcia, COO, and co-owner of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, said in a statement provided to Travel Agent. “It saddens me to see him go because he's brilliant, inspiring and kind but we are happy for him in this next chapter.”

This story originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

