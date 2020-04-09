Meliá Koh Samui Names Ernesto Osuna as General Manager

by
Matt Turner
Meliá Koh Samui ,

Spanish-born Ernesto Osuna has taken charge of the opening of Meliá Koh Samui, 159-room and 31-suite luxury resort overlooking Choeng Mon Beach, on Koh Samui’s north-eastern coastline in the Gulf of Thailand.

Osuna, who comes to the hotel with two decades of luxury hospitality experience across Europe, North America and Asia, has worked for Meliá Hotels International for seven years and was previously a cluster general manager for two Meliá properties in Zhengzhou, China: Gran Melia Zhengzhou and INNSIDE Zhengzhou. He also oversaw the 2015 opening of Meliá Danang in Vietnam after he was the general manager of Meliá Buenavista in Cuba.

Osuna began his hospitality career at the Ritz Hotel in Madrid in 1997 as a room service operator, waiter and then restaurant supervisor. He rose through the ranks and was appointed to hotel manager and general manager positions at numerous five-star resorts under the likes of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Westin Hotels & Resorts and The Excellence Collection

Meliá Koh Samui celebrated its grand opening on January 10. Its facilities includes two restaurants, a swim-up bar, a lagoon pool that “loops” through its grounds like a river, a two-level infinity pool, an executive lounge, spa, fitness center, ballroom and conference spaces, For families, there’s a kid’s club, outdoor playground and mini water park.

To contact Meliá Koh Samui or to make a booking, email [email protected].

Read more on:
Travel Industry Profiles Travel Industry Executive Appointments Hotel Information Ernesto Osuna Meliá Koh Samui Koh Samui Thailand Tourism Asia Southeast Asia Travel Meliá Hotels International

Suggested Articles:

Bavaro, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Hotels

Two AMResorts in Punta Cana to Undergo Brand Exchange

AMResorts it will renovate Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana and Now Larimar Punta Cana, in addition to swapping their brands. Learn more here.

by Matt Turner
Your Business

Passport Online Reports Spike in Online Activity in March 2020

Consumer online shopping sessions is up as it their engagement on social media, meaning they are still in touch with their travel agencies. Read more.

by Matt Turner
U.S. Capitol building
Your Business

U.S. Travel Says to Call on Congress in Supports of DMOs

The U.S. Travel Association says one problem with the CARES Act is with the lack of relief for destination marketing organizations. Read more here.

by Matt Turner