New Sales Contacts at CIE Tours

Ireland and Britain tour operator CIE Tours has named Jeannie Bean its business development manager in Florida and Sheila Rowert as head of sales operations in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

CIE Tours Elizabeth Crabill said that Bean had piloted the tour operator’s North West Coast sales successfully for the past year and a half.

Bean has a total of 30 years of experience in the travel industry; prior to joining CIE Tours in 2018, she served as business development manager in the Pacific Northwest for both Playa Hotels & Resorts (since 2015) and Travel Bound (since 2012). She has also managed regional sales for Brendan Worldwide Vacations, Creative Leisure and Alamo Rent A Car. Bean launched her career as a Walt Disney World tour guide.

California native Rowert brings more than 20 years of travel industry to her new position. She joins CIE Tours from All About Tours, where she served for six years as area sales manager for Northern California and Northern Nevada. For four years prior, she was a business development manager for Carnival Cruise Lines. She has also managed regional sales for Pleasant Holidays and handled business-to-business sales for Runaway Tours.

Based in Morristown, New Jersey, CIE Tours has offered coach tours, small group travel and private itineraries in Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales since its founding in 1932.

