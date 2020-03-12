Saba Rock Appoints New Resort Manager

Saba Rock, an island resort in the British Virgin Islands, has appointed Alain Prion as the resort’s new resort manager. In this position, Prion will be responsible for overseeing the resort’s extensive reconstruction post-Hurricane Irma and day-to-day operations of the resort, once open in the fall of this year.

As a hospitality veteran with more than 30 years of experience at hotels and restaurants across the U.S. and Caribbean, Prion comes to Saba Rock from the Baldyga Group in Guam where he served as the director of food and beverage, managing operations for the entertainment group’s six food and beverage outlets. Prior to that, he worked as a hotel consultant and was opening general manager at East Bay Resort in Turks & Caicos. He also previously served as general manager at Marco Island Yacht Club in Florida, in addition to holding several other management positions in the hospitality industry.

Located in North Sound of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands, Saba Rock was made famous by diving pioneer Herbert “Bert” Kilbride in the 1960s. The cay is an ideal spot for boaters, sailors and water sport enthusiasts in search of a private island escape. Guest can enjoy a variety of aquatic offerings, including snorkeling, diving, kitesurfing, boating and more. The resort has just nine rooms and suites, a restaurant, lounge and bar, dive and retail shop. The resort is set to reopen in fall of 2020 following a complete reconstruction after the devastation by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

