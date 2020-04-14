Vietnam’s New Alma Resort Names a General Manager

Austrian-born Herbert Laubichler-Pichler has taken charge of the opening of the new beachfront resort Alma. The 196-pavilion and 384-suite resort overlooks Long Beach on Vietnam’s Cam Ranh peninsula, with 14 food and beverage outlets and 12 swimming pools.

Laubichler-Pichler’s work in Vietnam goes back almost 14 years and includes management of properties like Anam, which also fronts Long Beach, Ho Chi Minh City’s Reverie Saigon and Nam Hai in Danang. His experience in Asia also includes overseeing the opening of Raffles Hainan in China, working for Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, and managing GHM (General Hotel Management) properties in Malaysia.

Born into a hotelier family, Laubichler-Pichler started out in the industry working at his parents’ guesthouse in his native Austria as a bellboy at 10 years of age during the summer season. He later studied hotel management at the Hotel and Catering College Schloss Klessheim and became a certified chef before steadily rising through the ranks to become the general manager at properties in Austria, Germany and Cyprus.

Among Alma’s facilities are a food court with an array of local and international cuisine, a classical bar, pool bar and beach bar and mini supermarket. There’s also a science museum, art gallery, waterpark, 13-treatment room spa, cinema, amphitheatre, youth center with virtual reality games, kid’s club, water sports center, gymnasium and yoga room, and an 18-hole mini golf course.

Visit www.alma-resort.com

