Windstar President John Delaney Steps Down

Windstar Cruises President John Delaney is stepping down Wednesday, March 4. The cruise line said that Delaney will focus on personal priorities as Andrew Todd, president and CEO of the cruise line’s parent company, Xanterra Leisure Holding, will continue as CEO of the small ship cruise line. Delaney will continue to provide advice to the brand during the transition through March.

Christopher Prelog, vice president of fleet operations at Windstar Cruises and former VP at Seabourn Cruise Line, will assume the role of chief operating officer of Windstar Cruises. Prelog began his professional career on ships and since then has spent the entire time in hospitality and the cruise industry, Windstar said.

Additionally, Betsy O’Rourke, chief marketing officer for Xanterra and the former senior vice president of marketing for Royal Caribbean, will “lend her expertise” to Windstar during this time, the cruise line said.

Notably, the executive changes come as the line continues its $250 million Star Plus Initiative, in which all three of its yacht-like ships, representing half of the cruise line’s fleet, are being lengthened to incorporate new suites, dining venues and public spaces. These include the Star Grill by Steven Raichlen, a casual, alfresco barbecue restaurant developed in partnership with the famous chef, as well as a new infinity pool and a 1,374-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Grand Owner’s Suite.

Star Plus renovations began this past October. The first of the newly renovated ships, the Star Breeze, is set to return to service in May, followed by the Star Legend and Star Pride.

