Pleasant Holidays, Journese Offer Bonus Trip Points

Pleasant Holidays and Journese launched a bonus TRIP points promotion in conjunction with National Travel & Tourism Week, awarding travel advisors 500 bonus TRIP points for each new booking made May 3 – 9, 2020. Travel advisors will receive an additional 500 bonus TRIP points for each booking made on National Travel Advisor Day, May 6, 2020. Bonus TRIP points will be awarded at time of client travel, which must be completed by December 31, 2021.

“This Bonus TRIP points offer is our way of thanking our loyal travel advisor partners for their continued support,” said Jack E. Richards, president and CEO, in a written release.

TRIP is Pleasant Holidays and Journese’ loyalty program that rewards travel advisors with points redeemable for personal travel to destinations and cruises across the brands’ worldwide portfolio.

Pleasant Holidays is a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and an active member of the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA) and participates in the $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program. It offers vacation packages, flights, hotels, cruises, car rentals, travel protection and related travel services to Canada, Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, Hawaii, Japan and Asia, Mexico, South Pacific (Cook Islands, Fiji and Tahiti), United States and cruise vacations worldwide. The company’s portfolio of travel brands includes Pleasant Holidays, Journese, Pleasant Activities and Air By Pleasant.

Visit www.pleasantagent.com and www.journese.com.

