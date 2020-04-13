American Airlines Extends Elite Status and Other Rewards

by
Matt Turner
American Airlines (Edit Only)

American Airlines is extending the elite status of AAdvantage members as a result of reduced travel related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

AAdvantage members will automatically receive an extension of their current elite status through January 31, 2022; these updates will be reflected in member accounts in a few weeks. In addition, Admirals Club memberships and One-Day Passes purchased from the airline will be automatically extended for six months beyond their expiration date.

Elite members will also receive a special credit up to $400 to use toward an American Airlines Vacations package, giving travelers something to look forward to when travel resumes. Customers can receive the credit when they call American Airlines Vacations to book a trip.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

Further, the airline lowered AAdvantage elite qualification requirements for all of 2020. AAdvantage members will achieve status more easily during the current elite qualifying year through lower Elite Qualifying Dollar (EQD), Elite Qualifying Mile (EQM) and Elite Qualifying Segment (EQS) requirements. All requirements were cut by at least one-third, with several being cut in half.

Members who qualify for Executive Platinum status previously received a choice of one reward upon reaching select EQM plateaus. American lowered the EQM requirements for 2020, which will make these rewards more attainable.

The airline is also giving members more flexibility with waived reinstatement and change charges for awards booked by May 31, 2020 for travel through September 30, 2020. Award travel ticketed on or after June 1, 2020 will include free changes if made at least 60 days in advance, however. A new variable fee structure based on elite status and days before departure will apply to any changes made fewer than 60 days in advance.

For more information, visit www.aa.com.

Related Stories

Airlines Seek Break From Refund Regulation

United Customers Can Change/Cancel Any Bookings for 2020

JetBlue Temporarily Consolidates Service in Five U.S. Metro Area

Lufthansa Group Reduces Capacity of Flight Operations

Read more on:
Air Travel Airline Information American Airlines Coronavirus

Suggested Articles:

Your Business

U.S. Rep. Titus Asks for Additional Support for Travel Industry

Congresswoman Dina Titus is seeking additional support for 501(c)6 organization in the CARES Act's Payroll Protection Program. Learn more here.

by Matt Turner
Cruises

Poseidon Expeditions Renews Charter Contract for Sea Spirit

The agreement to extend the charter of the 114-passenger ship Sea Spirit keeps the ship flying the Poseidon Expeditions banner until May 2024.

by Matt Turner
Caribbean

Caribbean Hospitality Youth Encourages All to Stay at Home

Young leaders of Caribbean tourism are supporting health officials, urging others to stay at home so the region can rebound quickly once COVID-19.

by Matt Turner