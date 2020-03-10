American Reduces Flights in South America Due to Coronavirus

American Airlines just announced global capacity cuts due to falling demand during the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s what the airline has planned in South America.

Overall, American said that it is cutting capacity in its summer schedule by 10 percent versus its previous schedule. In South America specifically, the airline said that its flights to Montevideo, Uruguay, from Miami will be downgraded to a seasonal service, with flights ending in May and resuming in December.

Additionally, American’s flights to Santiago, Chile, from Dallas – Fort Worth will be suspended through April.

American has also extended its general change fee waiver through April. Any customer who purchased a ticket by March 1 for travel through April 30 will be able to rebook without change fees, although a difference in fare may apply. The offer is available on any of the airline’s fares through April 30, although the new ticket must be reissued on or before December 31 or 12 months from the original ticket date, whichever is earlier.

Delta also announced that it will cut capacity worldwide and in Latin America. The airline will reduce its overall system capacity by 15 points versus what it had planned, with international capacity reduced 20 – 25 percent. In Latin America specifically, the airline’s capacity will be down 7 percent. Additional capacity adjustments are possible as the situation evolves, the airline noted.

