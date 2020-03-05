“Big Three” Airlines Issue General Coronavirus Change Waivers

The “Big Three” U.S. airlines – American Airlines, Delta and United Airlines – have issued general change fee waivers for all new bookings made during the month of March to offer customers travel flexibility during the coronavirus outbreak. While the airlines had previously offered change and cancellation fee waivers on destinations particularly affected by the virus, such as China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Italy, these waivers have no restrictions by destination.

American Airlines reports that, under its new policy, any ticket purchased from March 5 through March 31 will not incur change fees prior to travel. This offer is available on any of the airline’s nonrefundable published fares.

Delta says it will offer a waiver on all tickets issued March 1 – 31, 2020, for travel March 1, 2020, through February 25, 2021. Customers will be able to make a one-time change to an alternate itinerary, with rebooked travel to begin no later than February 28, 2021. The ticket must be reissued on or before that date.

United Airlines is offering customers who book March 3 – 31 the option to change their ticket for free over the next 12 months.

Last week, JetBlue had announced that it will suspend all change and cancellation fees on new bookings made through March 11 for travel completed by June 1.

Southwest Airlines has released a statement noting that it does not charge change or cancellation fees as a general policy. Instead, if a customer changes their plans or decides they no longer want to travel, the funds used to pay for their flight can be applied to future travel, as long as they cancel their flight at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. The funds are valid for future travel up to one year from the original purchase date and must be used by the individual named on the ticket.

