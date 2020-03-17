Brussels Airlines to Suspend Operations Through Mid-April

Brussels Airlines has announced plans to suspend all scheduled flights from March 21 through April 19 due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Through March 21, the airline says it will reduce its flight operations “gradually in a controlled and structured manner in order to bring passengers and crews home.”

Part of the Lufthansa Group, Brussels Airlines is the flag carrier and largest airline of Belgium, flying to over 100 destinations in Europe, North America, Africa and Asia. It is a member of the Star Alliance.

Passengers on cancelled flights will automatically be rebooked; they can check the status of their rebooking at brusselsairlines.com under “My Booking.” The airline is asking passengers whose scheduled flights do not take place in the next seven days to refrain from contacting the Service Center in the coming days due to high call volumes.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Additionally, Brussels Airlines is offering all passengers an extended goodwill arrangement, which allows them until June 1 to decide on a new travel date and change their ticket to a different destination.

On Monday Austrian Airlines, another Lufthansa Group carrier, announced plans to suspend flight operations as of Thursday, March 19, with cancellations to last initially until March 28. Passengers on cancelled flights during this period will be rebooked on other airlines if possible, Austrian Airlines said.

Other Lufthansa Group carriers are also reducing their short- and long-haul schedule. Long-haul routes will see capacity reduced by up to 90 percent, while only 20 percent of originally planned seating on flights within Europe will be offered. Lufthansa Group said it expects to publish the additional cancellations over the next few days, and passengers will be informed accordingly.

Related Stories

Austrian Airlines To Suspend Flight Operations

The Travel Corporation Brands Update Coronavirus Policies

Major U.S. Resorts Close on Coronavirus Recommendations

Big Cruise Lines "Pause" U.S. Cruises; RCL Stops All Cruises