Coronavirus Update: American Airlines Suspends South Korea Flights

by
Adam Leposa
American Airlines

American Airlines reports that it is suspending flights to and from Seoul, South Korea, from Dallas – Forth Worth, effective March 4, due to a reduction in demand. The airline said it has scheduled Seoul flights to resume April 25. 

American said that its reservations team will contact affected customers directly. Guests on cancelled flights who do not wish to rebook may apply for a refund at aa.com/refunds

American serves Incheon International Airport from Dallas – Forth Worth with one flight to and from each city per day. As a result of the suspension, American will not operate any flights to South Korea until April 25. 

South Korea is under a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory from the U.S. State Department due to the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, officially named COVID-19. The city of Daegu is listed at Level 4: Do Not Travel, the State Department’s highest advisory level. 

“The South Korean government has reported cases of the COVID-19 in the country and has upgraded its response level to ‘grave,’ its highest response level,” the State Department advisory reads. 

The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has also issued a Level 3 advisory regarding travel to South Korea. 

According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently over 4,200 cases of the coronavirus in South Korea, and 22 people there have died from the illness. That’s out of over 88,900 cases and 3,043 deaths worldwide. 

