Delta and LATAM Sign Joint Venture Agreement

Delta Air Lines and LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates have signed a trans-American Joint Venture Agreement that, once regulatory approvals where required are granted, will combine the carriers’ route networks between North and South America, providing customers with a seamless travel experience and industry-leading connectivity.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says the company has been working on a “strategic alliance” with LATAM since late 2019.

Roberto Alvo, CEO, LATAM Airlines Group, said in an announcement, “While we remain focused on navigating the COVID-19 crisis and protecting the safety and well-being of our passengers and employees, we also have to look to the future to ensure the best possible customer experience and support the long-term sustainability of the group.”

Highlights of the agreement include:

Codeshare agreements between Delta and LATAM’s affiliates in Peru , Ecuador , Colombia and Brazil that allow customers to purchase flights and access onward destinations in their respective networks and will be expanded to cover long-haul flights between the United States / Canada and South America, as well as regional flights; Delta and LATAM’s affiliates in Chile and Argentina also plan to sign codeshare agreements in the coming weeks

, , and that allow customers to purchase flights and access onward destinations in their respective networks and will be expanded to cover long-haul flights between the / and South America, as well as regional flights; Delta and LATAM’s affiliates in and also plan to sign codeshare agreements in the coming weeks Frequent flyer benefits: Delta SkyMiles members can earn and use miles on LATAM flights, while LATAM Pass members can earn and use miles on Delta flights across their respective networks; reciprocal top tier loyalty recognition is expected to be available during June 2020.

members can earn and use miles on LATAM flights, while members can earn and use miles on Delta flights across their respective networks; reciprocal top tier loyalty recognition is expected to be available during June 2020. Smoother connections at hub airports: Customers can easily connect between Delta and LATAM flights in hub airports where the carriers have collocated, including Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport ( New York City ) and Terminal 3 at São Paulo’s Guarulhos Airport

at ( ) and at Mutual lounge access: Eligible LATAM customers can access the Delta Sky Club in New York and eligible Delta customers can access LATAM’s lounge in Bogota; expanded reciprocal lounge access at airports throughout the Americas is planned for June 2020

