Delta to Reduce Japan Flights Due to Coronavirus

Delta is reducing its weekly flying schedule to Japan through April 30 and suspending its seasonal summer service between Seattle and Osaka, citing reduced demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Effective March 7 for U.S. departures to Japan and March 8 for return trips, the airline will operate the following schedule:

Market Peak Frequency Frequency March 7 - April 30 Tokyo - Detroit Daily Daily Tokyo - Los Angeles Daily Daily Tokyo - Honolulu Daily Daily Tokyo - Seattle Daily Daily Tokyo - Portland Daily 3x weekly Tokyo - Atlanta Daily 5x weekly Tokyo - Minneapolis Daily 5x weekly Nagoya - Detroit Daily 3x weekly Nagoya - Honolulu Daily 3x weekly Osaka - Seattle Daily Suspended Osaka - Honolulu Daily 3x weekly Tokyo - Manila Daily Daily*

*ends March 27

Delta said that its consolidation of Tokyo flights at Haneda Airport beginning March 28 will still happen as planned. Flights between Seattle, Detroit, Atlanta, Honolulu and Portland will transition from Narita to Haneda beginning March 28 for departures from the U.S. to Tokyo, and March 29 for departures from Tokyo to the U.S. Delta’s Tokyo-bound flights from Minneapolis and Los Angeles already fly into Haneda and will continue to do so.

Delta’s service between Narita and Manila will continue to operate daily until March 27, after which the flight will be suspended as part of the carrier’s previously-announced consolidation at Haneda. The airline’s new service from Incheon to Manila, previously scheduled to begin March 29, will now start on May 1.

The airline’s seasonal summer service between Seattle and Osaka will be suspended for the summer of 2020, with a planned return in summer 2021. Delta will continue to serve Osaka from Honolulu.

Full schedules will be available March 7.

