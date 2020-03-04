Delta to Reduce Japan Flights Due to Coronavirus

by
Adam Leposa
Delta Air Lines

Delta is reducing its weekly flying schedule to Japan through April 30 and suspending its seasonal summer service between Seattle and Osaka, citing reduced demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Effective March 7 for U.S. departures to Japan and March 8 for return trips, the airline will operate the following schedule:

 

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

 

 

Market Peak Frequency Frequency March 7 - April 30
Tokyo - Detroit Daily Daily
Tokyo - Los Angeles Daily Daily
Tokyo - Honolulu Daily Daily
Tokyo - Seattle Daily Daily
Tokyo - Portland Daily 3x weekly
Tokyo - Atlanta Daily 5x weekly
Tokyo - Minneapolis Daily 5x weekly
Nagoya - Detroit Daily 3x weekly

Nagoya - 

Honolulu

 Daily 3x weekly
Osaka - Seattle Daily Suspended
Osaka - Honolulu Daily 3x weekly
Tokyo - Manila Daily Daily*

*ends March 27

Delta said that its consolidation of Tokyo flights at Haneda Airport beginning March 28 will still happen as planned. Flights between Seattle, Detroit, Atlanta, Honolulu and Portland will transition from Narita to Haneda beginning March 28 for departures from the U.S. to Tokyo, and March 29 for departures from Tokyo to the U.S. Delta’s Tokyo-bound flights from Minneapolis and Los Angeles already fly into Haneda and will continue to do so.

Delta’s service between Narita and Manila will continue to operate daily until March 27, after which the flight will be suspended as part of the carrier’s previously-announced consolidation at Haneda. The airline’s new service from Incheon to Manila, previously scheduled to begin March 29, will now start on May 1.

The airline’s seasonal summer service between Seattle and Osaka will be suspended for the summer of 2020, with a planned return in summer 2021. Delta will continue to serve Osaka from Honolulu.

Full schedules will be available March 7. 

Related Stories

Reports: Italy to Close Schools, Universities Over Coronavirus

CLIA Tightens Coronavirus Screening Procedures

Scenic, Globus Update Coronavirus Cancellation Policies

Q&A: What's Next for the Tokyo Olympics as Virus Spreads?

Read more on:
Air Travel Flights Delta Coronavirus Japan Tourism Seattle Osaka

Suggested Articles:

Adam Goldstein
People

Adam Goldstein Steps Down at Royal Caribbean

Goldstein remains the global chair of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). More here.

by Adam Leposa
Europe

AP PHOTOS: Venice a Shell of Itself as Tourists Flee Virus

Venice in the time of coronavirus is a shell of itself, with empty piazzas, shuttered basilicas and gondoliers idling their days away. Read more here.

by Francisco Seco, by Nicole Winfield
Cruises

AmaWaterways to Launch New Ship on Nile

Called the AmaDahlia, the new ship will begin operating in September 2021. Here’s what guests can expect.

by Adam Leposa