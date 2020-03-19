Etihad Airways Announces Credit For Rebooking Travel

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Etihad Airways has announced Etihad Credit, which gives guests the ability to delay their travel plans by permitting a free cancellation and offers the original value of their booking to be used as credit towards their next trip.

As the situation around the novel coronavirus continues to evolve, where guests are either unable to or choose not to travel, the new measures, according to Etihad, will provide maximum flexibility and ensures guests that need to travel do so safely and conveniently.

Etihad Credit is available for all guests who have booked to travel before June 30, 2020. Guests have until September 30, 2020 to rebook their trip for travel until December 31, 2020—which can be used for any ticket, any fare type or. any Etihad destination. (Any fare difference from the original ticket price will be charged.) Additionally, Etihad Guest Members will be gifted monthly bonus Tier Miles from March 31 for three months to help them maintain their Tier Status. Eligible Members will receive further information directly.

Guests wishing to take advantage of Etihad Credit should visit www.etihad.com/travelalerts and complete the form online. For guests with essential travel requirements, Etihad says it is working closely with the World Health Organization, the Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates, and IATA, as well as other organizations, to ensure a healthy flying experience.

Note: Etihad Airways is urging guests whose flights are impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions to refrain from calling the airline’s customer service lines unless their flights are scheduled within the next 48 hours.

This story originally appeared on Luxury Travel Advisor.

