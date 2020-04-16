Hahn Air Appoints Leaders for New Commercial, Operation Divisions

Hahn Air is regrouping its departments supporting partner airlines, travel agencies and the global distribution systems (GDS) into the new commercial and operation divisions. The new divisions also include communications and marketing, as well as IT support. The setup, Hahn Air says, allows the company to further increase business results for its more than 350 partner airlines and over 100,000 travel agency partners while taking advantage of synergies for internal and external support.

The newly formed commercial division will be headed by Alexander Proschka, who has been promoted to EVP commercial. His division comprises of the following departments: Airline business, communications and marketing, sales analytics and travel agency distribution. Proschka has been with Hahn Air since 2008 and was previously in charge of the sister companies Hahn Air Systems and Hahn Air Technologies with their products H1-Air and X1-Air. He holds a diploma in international business and industrial engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Wiesbaden.

Another long-standing Hahn Air executive, Frederick Nowotny, has been promoted to head of operation to lead the new operation division. Nowotny joined Hahn Air in 2008 and previously led the sales engineering department. His division now includes the teams in charge of all airline and product implementation processes, GDS interfaces and inventory displays. In addition, he oversees the IT and second level support departments, as well as the Hahn Air Service Desk which assists partner airlines and answers ticketing enquiries of travel agents worldwide 24/7.

