LATAM Temporarily Suspends More International Routes

Because of the travel restrictions put in place by national authorities and COVID-19's impact on travel demand, LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates are temporarily suspending additional international services until April 30, 2020.

Tickets will be automatically held as credit for future journeys. Passengers can reschedule flights up to December 31, 2020, at no additional cost, so they need not take any immediate action.

International flights that will continue operating with limited frequencies:

LATAM Airlines Brazil and LATAM Airlines Group will operate services between Santiago/SCL and São Paulo/GRU .

and LATAM Airlines Group will operate services between and . LATAM Airlines Brazil and LATAM Airlines Group will continue to fly from São Paulo to Miami and New York as well as serve Miami and Los Angeles from Santiago.

The continuity of these routes, or resumption of other international services, will depend on demand and whether countries where the group operates make any changes to their travel restrictions.

All other international routes operated by LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates will be temporarily suspended.

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing airline companies across the world to suspend operations, though some continue to fly. Qatar Airways continues to fly to more than 70 destinations. The company says its aircraft are equipped with advanced air filter systems, and that its staff undergo vigorous bio-security screening.

For more information, visit https://www.latam.com/en_us/

