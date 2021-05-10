TAP Air Portugal Extends ‘Summer Business’ Sale

TAP Air Portugal has extended its “Summer Business” sale through May 11, 2021, for roundtrip Business Class fares to Europe from just $999, or roundtrip Business Class to Africa from $1499, for travel by September 15, 2021.

European destinations that are part of the $999 sale include Business Class via Lisbon to Denmark, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, Finland, Croatia, Hungary, Ireland, Poland and Russia.

For $1,499 fares, destinations via Lisbon include Morocco, Ghana, the Ivory Coast and Senegal roundtrip.

For more information, visit: https://www.flytap.com/en-us/promo/executive-class-special-campaign