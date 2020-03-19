U.S. - Canada Border Closed to Nonessential Travel

by
Benedict Carrizzo
Canada

In a tweet Wednesday morning, President Trump announced the shutdown of the U.S./Canada Border for non-essential travel.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!”

This closure is one of several policies enacted by the President in response to the ever-growing COVID-19 pandemic, which include both health and economic measures. The administration is pushing a one trillion dollar stimulus package to mitigate job loss. The travel industry, in particular, could lose up to 4.6 million jobs this year

Yesterday, Prime Minister Trudeau said in a press conference that a limited amount of Canadian airports will be accepting international travelers.

“Starting Wednesday, March 18, only four Canadian airpots will be accepting international flights: Toronto-Pearson, Montreal-Trudeau, Vancouver International Airport and Calgary International Airport.”

He also said domestic flights and those from the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and St. Pierre and Miquelon will not be affected by this decision. Supply chains will continue, and Canadians can travel for urgent reasons. It is not clear when the border will reopen for tourism and recreation.

Responding to the pandemic, cruise lines, including big brands like Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Lines with itineraries in Canada, are temporarily shutting down their operations, airlines are cutting capacity and major U.S. resorts have closed. 

