United Customers Can Change/Cancel Any Bookings for 2020

United Airlines announced that customers can make changes to or cancel any travel they have booked through the end of the year without fees if they act between now and April 30.

Many customers' previous plans for travel, including summer vacations, conferences and events have changed or are uncertain due to the COVID-19 outbreak. To help with the uncertainty around their future travel, customers who wish to change their dates of travel can do so without paying a change fee. Customers who wish to cancel their travel can request an Electronic Travel Certificate (ETC) for the full value of their ticket. United recently extended the expiration dates for all ETCs to 24 months from their date of issue.

This new level of flexibility is in addition to United's existing policy allowing anyone booking travel between March 3 through April 30 for future dates to change their tickets at no cost over the next 12 months.

In addition, earlier in the week, United announced a series of changes to assist customers and MileagePlus members, including extending members' current MileagePlus Premier status through January 2022. At a minimum, all MileagePlus Premier members will retain the status they earned for 2020, through January 31, 2022. And, even more, for the 2021 status year, United is reducing thresholds for Premier qualification by 50 percent for each status level, to make reaching an even higher status tier easier.

