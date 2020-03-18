United, JetBlue Announce More Capacity Cuts

More airlines have announced travel cuts due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and the evolving travel restrictions resulting from it.

United Airlines

United Airlines says it is cutting its schedule by 60 percent for the month of April, including a 42 percent reduction across the United States and Canada and an 85 percent decrease in international flights.

Across the Atlantic, Pacific and Latin America, United will operate approximately 45 daily flights in April:

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Atlantic New York - Newark Brussels Daily Frankfurt Daily London - Heathrow Daily Mumbai Daily New Delhi Daily Tel Aviv Daily Washington - Dulles London - Heathrow Daily

Pacific New York - Newark Tokyo - Narita 4x weekly San Francisco Melbourne 3x weekly Osaka 5x weekly Singapore Daily Sydney Daily Tokyo Haneda Daily Tokyo Narita Daily

Latin America Mexico Houston Cancun Daily Guadalajara Daily Leon Daily Los Cabos Daily Mazatlan Saturdays Mexico City Daily Monterrey Daily Puerto Vallarta Daily Los Angeles Los Cabos Daily San Francisco Los Cabos Daily Puerto Vallarta Daily Cancun Daily Chicago Cancun Daily New York - Newark Cancun Daily Caribbean New York - Newark Antigua Saturdays Nassau Daily Providenciales Daily Punta Cana Daily Santo Domingo Daily San Juan Daily St. Lucia Saturdays St. Thomas Daily Central and South America Houston Belize City Daily Sao Paulo Daily

In terms of domestic travel, United says it does not plan to suspend service to any single U.S. city now, with the exception of Mammoth Lakes, CA. This could change, however, based on state and local curfews and government restrictions, so the airline will adjust its schedule accordingly throughout the month.

JetBlue

JetBlue is reducing capacity by at least 40 percent in April and May, and it expects “substantial cuts” in June and July as well. The airline said it will notify affected customers in a phased approach so that its Customer Service center is not overwhelmed with calls.

Related Stories

Brick And Mortar Agencies Hunker Down

Top Hotel CEOs Meet With White House on Coronavirus Aid

EU to Ban Most Foreign Travelers for 30 Days to Curb Virus

Stats: Coronavirus Could Eliminate 4.6 Million Travel Jobs