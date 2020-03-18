United, JetBlue Announce More Capacity Cuts

by
Adam Leposa
United Airlines Editorial

More airlines have announced travel cuts due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and the evolving travel restrictions resulting from it. 

United Airlines

United Airlines says it is cutting its schedule by 60 percent for the month of April, including a 42 percent reduction across the United States and Canada and an 85 percent decrease in international flights. 

Across the Atlantic, Pacific and Latin America, United will operate approximately 45 daily flights in April:

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.
Atlantic
New York - Newark Brussels Daily
Frankfurt Daily
London - Heathrow Daily
Mumbai Daily
New Delhi Daily
Tel Aviv Daily
Washington - Dulles London - Heathrow Daily
Pacific
New York - Newark Tokyo - Narita 4x weekly
San Francisco Melbourne 3x weekly
Osaka 5x weekly
Singapore Daily
Sydney Daily
Tokyo Haneda Daily
Tokyo Narita Daily
Latin America
Mexico
Houston Cancun Daily
Guadalajara Daily
Leon Daily
Los Cabos Daily
Mazatlan Saturdays
Mexico City Daily
Monterrey Daily
Puerto Vallarta Daily
Los Angeles Los Cabos Daily
San Francisco Los Cabos Daily
Puerto Vallarta Daily
Cancun Daily
Chicago Cancun Daily
New York - Newark Cancun Daily
Caribbean
New York - Newark Antigua Saturdays
Nassau Daily
Providenciales Daily
Punta Cana Daily
Santo Domingo Daily
San Juan Daily
St. Lucia Saturdays
St. Thomas Daily
Central and South America
Houston Belize City Daily
Sao Paulo Daily

In terms of domestic travel, United says it does not plan to suspend service to any single U.S. city now, with the exception of Mammoth Lakes, CA. This could change, however, based on state and local curfews and government restrictions, so the airline will adjust its schedule accordingly throughout the month. 

JetBlue

JetBlue is reducing capacity by at least 40 percent in April and May, and it expects “substantial cuts” in June and July as well. The airline said it will notify affected customers in a phased approach so that its Customer Service center is not overwhelmed with calls. 

Related Stories

Brick And Mortar Agencies Hunker Down

Top Hotel CEOs Meet With White House on Coronavirus Aid

EU to Ban Most Foreign Travelers for 30 Days to Curb Virus

Stats: Coronavirus Could Eliminate 4.6 Million Travel Jobs

Read more on:
Air Travel Flights Coronavirus United Airlines JetBlue

Suggested Articles:

Closed sign in the window of a bar
Your Business

U.S. Travel Association: Worst Travel Job Losses in Next 6 Weeks

The worst impacts on travel jobs by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will be felt within the next six weeks, according to U.S. Travel.

by Adam Leposa
Cruises

2 Cruise Ships Turned Away by Other Ports Head to Honolulu

Holland America Line’s Maasdam and Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Jewel were both turned away by other ports are headed to Honolulu. Read more.

by Jennifer Sinco Kelleher
Europe

Coronavirus in France: What You Need to Know

All non-essential businesses, retail shops, restaurants, cafés and bars are closed, along with cultural and recreational facilities. Here's more.

by Richard Nahem