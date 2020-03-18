United, JetBlue Announce More Capacity Cuts

More airlines have announced travel cuts due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and the evolving travel restrictions resulting from it.
United Airlines
United Airlines says it is cutting its schedule by 60 percent for the month of April, including a 42 percent reduction across the United States and Canada and an 85 percent decrease in international flights.
Across the Atlantic, Pacific and Latin America, United will operate approximately 45 daily flights in April:
|Atlantic
|New York - Newark
|Brussels
|Daily
|Frankfurt
|Daily
|London - Heathrow
|Daily
|Mumbai
|Daily
|New Delhi
|Daily
|Tel Aviv
|Daily
|Washington - Dulles
|London - Heathrow
|Daily
|Pacific
|New York - Newark
|Tokyo - Narita
|4x weekly
|San Francisco
|Melbourne
|3x weekly
|Osaka
|5x weekly
|Singapore
|Daily
|Sydney
|Daily
|Tokyo Haneda
|Daily
|Tokyo Narita
|Daily
|Latin America
|Mexico
|Houston
|Cancun
|Daily
|Guadalajara
|Daily
|Leon
|Daily
|Los Cabos
|Daily
|Mazatlan
|Saturdays
|Mexico City
|Daily
|Monterrey
|Daily
|Puerto Vallarta
|Daily
|Los Angeles
|Los Cabos
|Daily
|San Francisco
|Los Cabos
|Daily
|Puerto Vallarta
|Daily
|Cancun
|Daily
|Chicago
|Cancun
|Daily
|New York - Newark
|Cancun
|Daily
|Caribbean
|New York - Newark
|Antigua
|Saturdays
|Nassau
|Daily
|Providenciales
|Daily
|Punta Cana
|Daily
|Santo Domingo
|Daily
|San Juan
|Daily
|St. Lucia
|Saturdays
|St. Thomas
|Daily
|Central and South America
|Houston
|Belize City
|Daily
|Sao Paulo
|Daily
In terms of domestic travel, United says it does not plan to suspend service to any single U.S. city now, with the exception of Mammoth Lakes, CA. This could change, however, based on state and local curfews and government restrictions, so the airline will adjust its schedule accordingly throughout the month.
JetBlue
JetBlue is reducing capacity by at least 40 percent in April and May, and it expects “substantial cuts” in June and July as well. The airline said it will notify affected customers in a phased approach so that its Customer Service center is not overwhelmed with calls.
