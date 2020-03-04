Virgin Atlantic to Waive All Change Fees on March Bookings

Virgin Atlantic has announced that it will waive all flight change fees for new bookings in March to provide customers travel flexibility due to the evolving coronavirus outbreak.

The new policy is available to customers that have a ticket originally issued between Wednesday, March 4 and Tuesday, March 31 for travel through September 30. Tickets can be reissued up until the day before departure.

The policy applies to all routes in Virgin Atlantic’s international network, including services to London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast airports, and tickets booked on Virgin Atlantic codeshare flights on transatlantic routes with its expanded joint venture partners: Delta, Air France and KLM.

Virgin Atlantic Chief Commercial Officer Juha Jarvinen said that, due to evolving travel advice, some of the airline’s customers may wish to build some flexibility into their upcoming travel plans.

Also due to the outbreak, Virgin Atlantic has suspended operations between London Heathrow and Shanghai until April 19, and it is operating an amended schedule between London Heathrow and Hong Kong.

There are now 92,943 cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and 3,160 deaths, according to the latest remarks from World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noting that the WHO has raised its assessment of the risk of spread and impact from the virus to “very high” at the global level.

