ALG Vacations, AMResorts Update Rebooking Policies

Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALG Vacations) and AMResorts have updated their rebooking and cancellation policies and launched new tools for travel advisors in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

ALG Vacations has added new “self-service features” to allow travel advisors to process reservation changes without going through the call center. These options allow travel advisors the ability to implement a broad range of changes to bookings for all ALG Vacations destinations, including Europe. A library of video tutorials is available here.

Additionally, ALG Vacations has updated its rebooking and cancellation policies so that advisors who booked packages (with or without travel protection) on or before March 8 will be able to rebook without any individual brand change fees for travel now through April 30. Advisors must change their clients’ bookings at least 24 hours prior to departure in order to qualify.

Clients can also change to any destination provided they are rebooked within 120 days and travel is completed by December 31. Additional airline and hotel restrictions may apply, and clients may be required to pay any increase in vacation package cost should the price of the new booking exceed the cost of the original package.

ALG Vacations also said it is working to offer reactionary discounts to help stimulate bookings, and travel advisors will receive up to 3,000 bonus WAVES points for qualifying reservations made March 11 – May 31, for travel completed by December 15.

The company is also encouraging the purchase of Travel Protection Plus with incentives such as a limited-time 1 percent bonus commission on new bookings which include the add-on. This offer includes the ability to make a one-time change without incurring the 75 percent policy reactivation fee for changes made March 11 – 31. Travel Protection Plus provides Cancel for Any Reason protection, up to $50,000 in medical coverage and emergency care, a Hurricane Travel Credit and commission protection up to $100 per room on reservations including scheduled air, Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights and land-only packages.

AMResorts

Fellow Apple Leisure Group subsidiary AMResorts has instituted a “Move the Date, Keep the Rate” program allowing travel advisors to change their booking to a future travel date or to another AMResorts property within the same brand with no additional fee or cancellation penalty, with travel to be completed through December 22.

