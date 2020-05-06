Cruise Planners Execs See Hope for Cruise Industry

Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners, sees a “glimmer of hope” for the cruise industry’s resurgence. In a Q&A provided to Travel Agent by the agency, Fee notes that the reopening of ports across the globe is a positive step. Currently, 56 of 113 ports are open. (The 113 number referenced the total of surveyed ports considering re-opening based on a Northern European Port Survey complied by Cruise Britain and Cruise Europe organizations.)

“While I don't expect all ports to re-open as swiftly, it brings me much joy knowing our industry is preparing for the return of cruise ships,” she says.

Fee adds that’s she’s reassured by the number of cruise lines that have secured additional liquidity and cash-flow, saying, this “will allow them to take measures to ensure the viability of these cruise lines not only in the short term but for many years to come.” The security of the cruise industry means providing thousands of jobs to people in the U.S. and across the world and it means that travel advisors will still have plenty of “great options for their clients”

When the industry officially reopens and cruises begin sailing again, travel advisors have to be ready. This week, Carnival Cruise Line announced it will begin sailing select ships in three ports starting in August. Vicky Garcia, COO and co-owner of Cruise Planners, says about the news: “What a momentous day to learn that Carnival Cruise Lines will resume their sailings August 1.”

What you need to know: Beginning August 1, Carnival plans to resume cruises on Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista from Galveston; Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation from Miami; and Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation from Port Canaveral. Any resumption of cruise operations—whenever that may be—is fully dependent the cruise line's continued efforts in cooperation with federal, state, local and international government officials.

Fee adds,” We anticipate sailings for August 1 to be a celebration to the rebirth of travel!”

