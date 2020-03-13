Disney, Universal Parks to Close Through End of March

Disney and Universal Theme parks are closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Disney Parks reports that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close from the morning of Saturday, March 14 through the end of the month. The hotels at Disneyland will remain open until Monday, March 16, to enable guests to make necessary travel arrangements, and Downtown Disney will remain open until further notice.

Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during the closure period. Guests can call 714-520-5050 for cancellations and more information.

Theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will close at the end of Sunday, March 15, and remain closed through the end of the month. The hotels at both parks will remain open, as well the retail and dining complexes Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris.

Information on refunds and cancellations at Walt Disney World is available on the resort’s website.

Disney Cruise Line has suspended all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month.

Universal Studios Hollywood will close beginning Saturday, March 14, with an anticipated reopening date of March 28. Universal CityWalk will remain open. Guests with questions regarding tickets can call 866-258-6546.

Universal Orlando Resort will close its theme parks at the end of the day Sunday, March 15. The closure is anticipated to last through the end of the month, but Universal said it will continue to monitor the situation. Universal Orlando hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open.

Universal has created flexible programs for guests who have booked travel packages or tickets – guests can call 877-801-9720.

